Crazxy Review: Sohum Shah delivers powerhouse solo performance; this psychological thriller will keep you on the edge of your seat

Director: Girish Kohli

Cast: Sohum Shah, Tinnu Anand, Piyush Mishra, Shilpa Shukla

Runtime: 93 minutes

After the stupendous success of Tumbbad, actor Sohum Shah is back with another stellar performance in his latest thriller, Crazxy, which hit theaters on Friday, February 28.

The film delves into the life of a doctor, Abhimanyu (Sohum Shah), who is on his way to the hospital to finalize a crucial deal when he receives a mysterious call. The caller informs him that his daughter has been kidnapped and that he has only until sunset to save her life.

#CrazXy is a BREATH OF FRESH AIR in the world of cinema!



Some films entertain, others keep you on the edge of your seat with suspense, but #CrazXy does something even more remarkable—it GETS UNDER YOUR SKIN!



The way the story unfolds is both UNSETTLING and UTTERLY COMPELLING

The ransom call, delivered in an impressive baritone by Tinnu Anand, comes even before his character is introduced as the teacher of the doctor's daughter. Adding to the tension, Abhimanyu's ex-wife (Nimisha Sajayan) doubts his intentions due to their past, while his current partner (Shilpa Shukla) casts suspicion on the ex-wife. Meanwhile, Abhimanyu's boss (Piyush Shukla) believes the kidnapping is merely a ploy for him to escape the deal.

Crazxy follows Abhimanyu's gripping race against time, unraveling a series of unexpected twists along the way.

BAAD ME UNDERRATED BOL KE INSULT MAT KARNA???? #Crazxy & #SuperboysofMalegaon release hui hai lekin inhe bhi audience ka pyar or recognition aaj nhi baad me milega or fir inhe 'Hidden Gem', 'Cult Classic' aise titles milenge or shayad apni Re-release pr inhe milegi Full Ijjat??

Moviegoers flocked to theaters to watch Sohum Shah's latest film, and social media users praised his compelling performance, lauding his ability to carry the entire film on his shoulders.

Crazxy is a must-watch for fans of psychological thrillers.

A user added, "#Crazxy is a mix of an original narrative, unconventional screenplay, stunning cinematography, and a stellar performance by @s0humshah."

One person wrote, "Just watched #crazxy movie it's just mind blowing movie. @s0humshah Sir was just extraordinary. It's written and directed well, a unique thriller movie. Must watch movie 4/5 star from my side."

Another mentioned, "A mind-bending ride packed with unexpected twists! Gripping story, intense performances, and stunning visuals make it a must-watch. If you love psychological thrillers, this one's for you!"

#Crazxy is a one show movie by @s0humshah , what a stellar performance, the screenplay is a story in itself. This movie isn't for everyone, those on the liking side of #Andhadhun and #Bluffmaster will love it...

The third user added, "Just watched Crazxy, and it's an extremely well-made film. Sohum Shah carries the entire film on his own shoulders, excelling in every scene. Has a complete edge-of-the-seat experience with a powerful climax. Such films need to be supported."

The next one added, "Just came out of theatre, after watching Crazxy. @s0humshah is one gutsy producer and one hell of an actor. It's not easy producing and acting in such a movie, where u carry the movie on ur own shoulders only. Watch it to believe the class."

Crazxy is a gripping 90-minute thriller where Sohum Shah delivers a powerhouse solo performance ?? The film keeps you on the edge ?, though the climax could've been stronger ?. Still, a must-watch for thriller enthusiasts! ??

Another user expressed, "Watched #crazxy just now...definitely a 4.5/5...a well made film with with a single actor...bhai 0 cameo(sikho bollywood)...tabh bhi 1.5 hours engaged rakhti h...pretty unnique concept, the surgery sequence was good...the cinematography is as good as all @s0humshah films."