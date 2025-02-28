Kangana Ranaut- Javed Akhtar end legal battle after five years ; here's how Hrithik Roshan was involved

The year 2025 seems to be a year of reconciliations, especially for Kangana Ranaut, as the actress has finally made peace with veteran screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar.

On Friday, February 28, actor and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of herself with Javed Akhtar, seemingly taken inside a courtroom.

Along with the photo, Kangana wrote, "Javed ji and I have resolved our legal matter (defamation case) through mediation."

She further added, "During the mediation, Javed ji was very kind and gracious. He has even agreed to write songs for my next directorial project."

The Longstanding Feud: What Went Wrong?

After five years of legal battles, Kangana and Javed Akhtar have finally settled. Here's a look back at their dispute.

The conflict dates back to a meeting at Javed Akhtar's residence in March 2016. At the time, Kangana and actor Hrithik Roshan were making headlines due to their highly publicized feud over an alleged romantic relationship and leaked emails.

Javed Akhtar, reportedly close to the Roshan family, allegedly arranged the meeting and urged Kangana to apologize to Hrithik.

Though Kangana did not react immediately, she publicly spoke about the 2016 meeting during a televised interview in 2020, following the alleged suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

During the interview, she claimed, "Javed Akhtar once called me to his house and told me that Rakesh Roshan (Hrithik Roshan's father) and his family are very powerful. He warned me that if I didn't apologize to them, I would be left with nowhere to go. He even said they would put me in jail, and eventually, I would be destroyed... I would commit suicide. These were his words. He shouted and yelled at me. I was shaking in his house."

Following this, Javed Akhtar filed a defamation case against Kangana, calling her statements false. He told the court, "Whatever Kangana said in the interview is a lie and nothing but a lie."

He further added, "I had already informed her about the agenda of our meeting on call. I didn't invite her over to discuss the weather, politics, or the U.S. elections in 2016."