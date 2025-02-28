'Phone Baand Karo'…: Alia Bhatt urges paps not to click Raha, deletes daughter's Photos from her offical Instagram account

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt often shares pictures with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and their daughter, Raha Kapoor. She also posts behind-the-scenes reels from photoshoots, movie announcements, and candid moments from family getaways featuring the trio.

Ranbir and Alia revealed their daughter's face for the first time in December 2023 on Christmas Day. Since then, Raha has become the apple of the media's and fans' eyes. She is frequently spotted with either Alia or Ranbir, and the couple has allowed paparazzi to click her pictures. Raha has even started interacting with the paps by waving at them.

However, just days after Saif Ali Khan's knife attack incident, Alia Bhatt removed all photos of Raha from her Instagram handle. This included pictures from Diwali and their New Year's vacation.

On Thursday, while heading for a shoot, Alia requested the paparazzi to put their phones away and not click photos of Raha. In a clip from the scene, she is heard saying, "Phone band karo" (Turn off your phones).

Although she urged the paparazzi not to take pictures of Raha, Alia smiled and posed for her own pictures. She wore a loose-fitting white shirt and blue denim.

Earlier, the couple followed a strict no-pictures policy for their daughter. However, even during Christmas 2024, they allowed Raha's face to be seen publicly.

The only photos of Raha that remain on Alia's Instagram feed are ones where her face is not visible. In one picture, Ranbir is seen looking at Raha, who is sitting next to him in her stroller. While Raha's face is turned away, Ranbir's expressions are clearly visible. Alia captioned the image, "I think I have become the best photographer since the 6th of November," referencing the date of her daughter's birth.

Alia Bhatt's latest post

On Thursday, February 27, Alia Bhatt uploaded a cooking reel featuring her mother, Soni Razdan, which received a lot of love from fans. The actor reminisced about how she and her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, grew up eating their mother's homemade dishes, which played a big role in their childhood.

Praising her mother's cooking, Alia said, "We still eat them when we come home. Now, Mumma is making those same dishes for Raha, her granddaughter. Life has come full circle. I have goosebumps!"

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Love & War alongside her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal.