Ibrahim Ali Khan looks visibly upset, avoids posing happily for paps at Rasha Thandani's birthday bash ; fans call him 'arrogant'

Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani, celebrated her 20th birthday with a glamorous party attended by her closest friends. The birthday bash had a black-themed dress code. Celebrities like Ibrahim Ali Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Veer Pahariya, among others, graced the bash, adding a dash of glitz and glamour in uber-classic black outfits. However, actor Vijay Varma gave the celebration a miss.

Ibrahim Ali Khan looks visibly upset, avoids posing happily for paps at Rasha Thandani's birthday bash

Several pictures and videos of celebrities arriving at Rasha's birthday party have gone viral. One video shows Ibrahim Ali Khan making his way to the venue, avoiding the media and skipping the customary poses for the paparazzi. He appeared visibly upset, neither waving nor smiling at the photographers.

Ibrahim has always been a paparazzi favorite, often engaging warmly with both fans and photographers. However, on Sunday night, he appeared distant and avoided interacting with them. As he arrived at the venue, he was mobbed by the paparazzi, but he didn't smile or acknowledge them at first. Just before entering, he briefly turned back and gestured a thumbs-up and an adaab.

His behavior led to netizens calling him out for being 'arrogant' and not acknowledging the paps.

A user wrote, "i would be very angry aswell if i were him but the whole world is critisizing him.."

Recently, Ibrahim made his Bollywood debut with Naadaaniyan, but the film has received mostly negative reviews. The actor has been criticized for his acting skills, which may have contributed to his somber mood at the party.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Ibrahim Ali Khan has found himself in controversy after allegedly threatening Taimur Iqbal, a Pakistani film critic, for trolling him over his looks and acting in Naadaaniyan.

As per the viral screenshot, Ibrahim lost his cool on UK-based critic following a harsh review. The journalist reportedly took a jibe at Ibrahim's appearance, which didn't sit well with the Bollywood newcomer

Ibrahim's alleged message read, "Tamur... almost like Taimoor. You got my brother's name. Guess what you don't have? His face. You ugly piece of trash. Since you can't keep your words to yourself, don't bother—they're irrelevant, just like you. Ugly goddamn piece of shit. I feel bad for you and your family. And if I see you on the streets one day, I'll make sure I leave you uglier than you already are, you walking piece of scum."

Inside glimpses of the celebration were shared on social media by guests.

In one picture, Rasha posed with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Veer Pahariya, both of whom also made their Bollywood debuts this year. Ibrahim looked dapper in a white T-shirt layered with a black shirt and paired with blue jeans. Veer sported a customized tee featuring a still of Rasha from her song Uyi Amma. In another fun moment, Ibrahim was seen taking a selfie with a friend while making a quirky face.

A heartwarming video from the party shows Rasha cutting a two-tier chocolate cake surrounded by her friends and mother, Raveena Tandon. The mother-daughter duo twinned in stunning black outfits.

Rasha Thadani's debut movie Azaad was released in January and can now be streamed on Netflix.