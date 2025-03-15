'I'll see you on streets, will leave you uglier': Ibrahim Ali Khan allegedly threatens Pakistani journalist for overly critical Nadaaniyan review; DM goes viral

Saif Ali Khan's eldest son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, made his debut with Netflix's Nadaaniyan. The film, which also stars Khushi Kapoor, is backed by Karan Johar. However, it has received mostly negative reviews. While Ibrahim's charismatic looks have impressed fans, his performance has failed to leave a mark.

Not just Indian critics and social media users, but even Pakistani netizens have shared their reviews of the film.

Ibrahim Ali Khan allegedly threatens Pakistani journalist for overly critical Nadaaniyan review; DM goes viral

Now, Ibrahim Ali Khan has landed in controversy after allegedly threatening Tamur Iqbal, a Pakistani film critic, for trolling him over his looks and acting in Nadaaniyan.

If a viral screenshot is to be believed, Ibrahim lost his cool at the UK-based critic over his harsh review. The journalist reportedly also took a jibe at Ibrahim's appearance, which didn't sit well with the Bollywood newcomer.

A photo circulating on Reddit allegedly shows Ibrahim responding to the critic's review via Instagram DM. According to the screenshot posted by Tamur, Ibrahim lashed out at him for his comments.

Ibrahim's alleged message read, "Tamur... almost like Taimoor. You got my brother's name. Guess what you don't have? His face. You ugly piece of trash. Since you can't keep your words to yourself, don't bother—they're irrelevant, just like you. Ugly goddamn piece of shit. I feel bad for you and your family. And if I see you on the streets one day, I'll make sure I leave you uglier than you already are, you walking piece of scum."

Tamur's response read, "Hahahahaha, see, that's my man! This is the guy I want to see in the movie—not that fake Cornetto-mushy, cringy human. But hey, yes, that nose job comment was in bad taste. The rest, I totally own up to. Massive fan of your dad—don't let him down."

The Instagram user Tamur Iqbal shared the screenshot of the DM and captioned his post, "Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan's outstanding raging response from his verified account on my Insta story after I mocked his debut movie Nadaaniyan. Good luck to you, dude. Hope you do well in the future.

Taking to his IG Story, Taimoor revealed that he has been blocked by Ibrahim. "If Kareena offers to mediate me and Ibrahim, can resolve our differences," he joked. The "wanna be journalist" (according to his Instagram bio) also took a jibe at Sara for being "delusional" at the screening of her brother's first film.

A few days ago, Khushi Kapoor was heavily criticsed and trolled by the netizens a lot after Boney Kapoor revealed that the actress might star in sequel to her mother's film Mom. Netizens were not happy with this announcement.