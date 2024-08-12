For a while now, Palak Tiwari has been spotted and linked with Ibrahim Ali Khan. Shweta Tiwari's daughter, who is trying to build a career in Bollywood, often grabs the limelight for being spotted with Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son. While the two have always maintained silence on their relationship rumours, Shweta Tiwari has now spoken up.

Shweta Tiwari breaks her silence

Shweta Tiwari has said that Palak is a strong girl and doesn't let articles or comments bother her or hit her confidence. She also said despite all that, she is still a kid and sometimes things can be quite nasty. The Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress said that she doesn't know how long can Palak tolerate articles written about her affairs and dating.

On Palak's alleged link ups

"Palak is strong right now, but tomorrow, some comment or article might just hit her confidence. She is still a kid. At times things are so brutal, like she has an affair with every second boy! Even I don't know how long she will tolerate all this. Even she is surprised about her dating rumours. She makes fun of it, but at times when things may bother her," Tiwari told Galatta Plus.

Palak often gets trolled for her petite frame as well. Talking about it, Shweta said, "It doesn't even bother her. She used to feel it initially but now she knows there are a lot of many people who look like her and want to look like her. She knows that she has achieved this with a lot of hard work."

Palak Tiwari became an overnight sensation with her song – Bijlee Bijlee alongside Harrdy Sandhu. She made her debut in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan but the film didn't manage to make the audience take notice of her. Palak reportedly has a few projects lined up.