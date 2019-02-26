Twelve days after 40 CRPF jawans were killed in a suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, India on Tuesday morning carried out air strikes across the Line of Control and destroyed a major terrorist camp of Jaish-e Mohammed in Balakote sector.

A Pakistani journalist has tweeted a video of the pre-dawn airstrike carried out by the Indian Air Force across LoC at 3.30 am.

He also wrote, "Pakistani JF17 immediate retaliate back to Indian Air Force volition at Line of Control. Pakistan Retaliate Karne Ka Soche Ga Nahi, Pakistan Retaliate Karega!! #PMIK."

Earlier morning on Tuesday, Pakistan military spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor alleged that the IAF violated the Line of Control. Adding to this, he said that the Pakistan Air Force responded immediately, after which the Indian aircraft went back.

Taking to Twitter, Ghafoor said, "Indian aircrafts intruded from Muzafarabad sector. Facing timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot. No casualties or damage."

However, he claimed that no casualties and damages were reported in the attack in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The confirmation of the strikes came only after a press briefing by Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale. "India struck the biggest camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Balakot and a large number of terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jihadis planning terror strikes were eliminated," Gokhale said.

Earlier, a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi took place at the Prime Minister's home in Delhi.

The Indian Air Force is said to have launched airstrikes on terror camps and launch pads. 1,000 kg bombs were dropped on Jaish bases across the LoC by multiple jets, including the IAF's Mirage 2000. According to sources, the airstrike by the Indian Air Force was based on intelligence inputs provided by deep assets inside PoK.