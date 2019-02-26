In an early morning strike that lasted for about 20 minutes, the Indian Air Force is known to have demolished multiple terror camps across the line of control in Pakistan. The IAF's Mirage 2000 fighter jets destroyed a training camp of terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed, which had claimed responsibility for the February 14 Pulwama attack that killed at least 40 CRPF personnel and injured several others.

It has been said that 12 Mirage 2000 jets were a part of the strike and dropped about 1,000-kilogram of laser-guided bombs on terror camps. "At 0330 hours on 26th February, a group of Mirage 2000 Indian Fighter jets struck a major terrorist camp across the LoC and completely destroyed it," ANI reported.

It was only an hour later that Pakistan made a statement, in which it said that the Indian fighters had violated its airspace. The Pakistan military claimed that Indian jet dropped a payload at Balakot, but did not cause any damage. The Pakistan armed forces spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor went on to say that the army had a "timely and effective" response to the violation, after which the IAF jets "escaped" the region.

"Indian aircrafts intruded from Muzafarabad sector. Facing timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot. No casualties or damage," he wrote.

While the exact casualty figures haven't been revealed yet, the strike is thought to have killed about 300 terrorists. Meanwhile, there have been no reports of any damage to the Indian jets and the pilots too are said to be safe.

After the news of the strike broke, Twitter has been lauding the IAF and its brave pilots for fearlessly caring out the strike, which has now been tagged as the "Surgical Strike 2." Users have also been praising the quick action against the terrorists and have mocked Pakistan for believing that the Indian jets had to "escape" from the territory. Several users have even called the nation and its armed forces "delusional."

Here are a few Twitter reactions.

