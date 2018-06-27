In an explosive revelation that has come after almost two years, the video of India's 2016 surgical strikes in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir has been revealed. The video not only proves that these strikes were indeed carried out, but also showcases the valour of the Indian Army.

The strike carried out by the India Army was a four-hour long operation and came after the gut wrenching Uri attack in September 2016, which claimed the lives of 18 jawans. The surgical strikes involved several commandos and choppers, resulting in the death of 38 terrorists and 2 Pakistani soldiers. No Indian casualties were reported.

The video released on Wednesday, June 27, by Times Now was captured on the UAV and shows images of Indian soldiers blowing up one target after another. A few terrorists can also be seen on the Indian land and sources told the channel that about 35-70 terrorists were killed in the strike that night.

The UAV video shows about eight targets that the soldiers had mapped out and each one can be seen being ripped apart by the strikes.

While the strikes garnered massive appreciation from several quarters, there were many who questioned these strikes and said that these were all lies made up by the BJP government. Now that the proof of the strikes are out, one cannot help but wonder if the Congress and everyone who doubted these strikes will apologise.

Speaking of the surgical strikes, Lt Gen DS Hooda (Retd), former northern army commander told Times Now: "There was disappointment when someone questioned it. We don't lie, we are honest."