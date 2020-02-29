Bollywood actress Malaika Arora is definitely one of the hottest moms in the film industry. She looks nowhere her age and is constantly seen hitting the gym to keep her drool-worthy curves intact. Malaika's incredibly flat belly, her toned legs and hot looks aren't just because of her genes, but she grinds it out in terms of fitness almost every single day.

In an earlier interview, the actress said, 'Your body is a temple and you should respect it', which goes on to show how seriously Mala takes her fitness. Even at the age of 46, she has a body that is incredibly sexy and worth looking at.

Where Malaika goes, whether it's to an event, or red carpet, on a holiday, she makes heads turn effortlessly and that comes naturally to her. However, we can take a lot of lessons from the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress in terms of her fitness routine. So here's our guide to achieving an ultra toned, slim and fit physique like Malaika:

Exercises make it worthwhile

It has to be said that Malaika Arora's love for fitness is well pronounced, time and again, she gets papped on her way to the gym. Even after holidays, the actress never skips a day and is known to be very religious towards her fitness routine.

Even during her hectic schedule, the 46-year-old tries to live an active lifestyle, while her fitness routine includes different forms of exercises, cardio sessions, weight training, pilates, and yoga. Yoga is something that Mala regularly does and promotes on her Instagram handle, as she believes it very effective.

Every day, the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya actress does 20 minutes of cardio, as it helps in boosting metabolism, and it not only helps a person to cut down their weight but also to tone their body and get into the desired shape.

Apart from this, Malaika also does weight and strength training sessions, whilst making a point to hit the gym at least thrice a week. On other days, she opts for yoga or pilates and does it for an hour or 30 minutes. Moreover, she is also a trained dancer in various dance forms such as ballet, jazz and hip-hop.

Your body is what you eat

Mala is known to be a keen foodie, but she keeps in check to have healthy food. The things that appeal to her most is homemade food, and she tries to avoid snacks with high calories. The actress likes to have a light dinner and makes it a point to avoid carbs at night.

In the day, she likes to have light snacks, fruits, idli, upma, poha, eggwhites or multigrain toast. For lunch, Malaika eats brown rice or rotis with vegetables and a sprout salad. This is accompanied by fish or chicken that are the protein in her diet.

In the evening she munches on a peanut butter sandwich or a banana protein shake. The 46-year-old opts to have dinner early and takes just soup with steamed veggies and salad at night.

Apart from all this, Malaika drinks a lot of water and takes juices regularly to keep her body hydrated, which keeps her skin glowing.

Here are some more pictures and videos of the yummy mummy of Bollywood Malaika Arora: