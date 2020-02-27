Chaiyya Chaiyya is no doubt an iconic Bollywood number that will never be forgotten. The song which featured Malaika Arora and Shah Rukh Khan from the movie Dil Se in 1998 made huge waves in its time.

Malaika Arora in a recent interview said that the song could not be recreated. As nearly every iconic Bollywood number gets a facelift, the chances of Chaiyya Chaiyya making it to the list are high, would the appeal really help?

Can't recreate Chaiyya Chaiyya, Malaika Arora says

Speaking in a recent interview with IANS, the dancer discussed the possibility of Chaiyya Chaiyya being recreated. Chaiyya Chaiyya composes by AR Rahman, sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Sapna Awasthi, is etched into hearts of Bollywood fans, thanks to the iconic video where Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora were seen dancing on a moving train. Even after all this time, it still speaks to the Indian audience.

Malaika who is now a judge on India's Best Dancer danced to the number in one of the episodes. On the topic of remixes she said, "In today's day and age, there is a constant trend of remixes. There are a few songs that I think you should never touch. They are iconic. There must be five or 10 songs over the years that you can pull out. Chaiyya Chaiyya is one of them. Don't tamper with it, just let the original be and that's how it should be."

Speaking about the experience of shooting the song she said that Chaiyya Chaiyya is one song that no one could help but dance to. She talked about how at the time Geeta Kapur was assisting Farah Khan, when she was studying under Terence Lewis, what it felt like working on the song.

While she believes that Chaiyya Chaiyya shouldn't be subjected to a remix, she acknowledged that some remixes are "fantastic" and do go with the age, although you shouldn't touch all of them the same way as one wouldn't tamper with The Godfather or Mother India. We can't help wonder about the possible remix of Chaiyya Chaiyya now, yay or nay?