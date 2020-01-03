It's not easy being a celebrity. And if you are someone as gorgeous and independent as Malaika Arora, the vicious army of trolls would make it even more difficult. In the last two-three years, we have seen Malaika Arora being a victim of this incessant trolling over everything she does.

From her most beautiful pictures to her most treasured moments, these trolls try to put her down with their nasty comments on everything that Malaika shares. Let's take a look at the five times Malaika Arora's picture sparked unnecessary controversies.

Picture with Arjun Kapoor: This New Year would be all about love and happiness for Malaika Arora, her picture with beau Arjun Kapoor makes us believe. Malaika Arora shared a photo where she is seen kissing Arjun Kapoor on his left cheek and the diva captioned the picture, "Sun, star, light, happiness.......2020".

While many people from the Kapoor family, like Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor, Malaika's friends Gabriella Demetriades and Shenaz Treasurywala loved the picture, the picture also ignited few negative comments.

Trolls got active after seeing the picture and started age-shaming Malaika Arora. Comments like "Babies day out", "Bacha with aunty," "Divorce ki wajah," "It's son, star, light," were the kind of comments that started coming in one the photograph. Many others also called the picture "true love", "affection" and "pure love".

Outing with son Arhaan: Malaika Arora was clicked coming out of Pali village café along with her son, Arhaan Khan. While we loved Malaika's all-white outfit with plunging neckline, hair tied in a bun, complemented with a Gucci bag; certain netizens found her sensuous style hard to digest.

Soon after the picture made its way to the online world, netizens couldn't stop trolling the actress and putting out negative comments. Majority of netizens had an issue with Malaika's dress. While some said it was 'inappropriate' to wear such a dress with her son around, many called it 'indecent'. We feel no one but only Malaika could have rocked that dress and there was nothing indecent about it.

Picture with girl gang: Malaika Arora was brutally trolled for sharing a picture of her thanksgiving dinner with her girl gang - Preeta Sukhtankar, Delnaz Daruwala and Vahbiz Mehta - especially for the awkward placement of her hand.

Letting their imagination run wild, trolls flooded Malaika's Instagram post's comments section with questions like "Why are her hands on that lady's boobs?" We feel the trolls were reading too much into the picture.

Malaika's make-up look: Malaika recently posted a picture of hers on social media. While fans went gaga over her looks, the virtual army started trolling her for too much makeup and looking old. As soon as the photo surfaced online, netizens started dropping unpleasant comments on her picture. While few asked her whether she had put on makeup or vice versa, few said that Malaika looked old in the picture.

Unshaved underarms: Malaika Arora posted this picture of herself flaunting her enviable figure. However, what caught the attention of trolls was her unshaven underarms. While the diva got trolled for her underarm hair, we feel the picture represented body positivity and accepting one's body.

We admire Malaika for having the courage and boldness to post such a picture and make people aware of it's ok to just be the way one wants to be, without the fear of being judged by the society on looks or on life choices.