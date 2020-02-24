There's no doubt that Malaika Arora has earned her place in the industry. From slaying in risky designer dresses to be called as a dancing diva, the 46-year-old has always stolen the limelight with the presence. But as they say, 'Tree that bears fruit, are always stoned' and so does Malaika who recently faced the wrath of online users for showing off too much skin at a public event.

Malaika had made a stunning entrance at the grand finale of Miss Diva 2020 wearing a Georges Chakra golden ensemble. But the actress got brutally trolled for her attire as she flashed her private parts more than intended. This didn't go down well with netizens.

People started throwing nasty comments on Malaika Arora. While some called her shameless, some termed Malaika's choice of dress as a desperate attempt to seek media attention.

Malaika Arora recalls her 'auditions' days

Meanwhile, Malaika had recently recalled a time when she had to struggle like any other newcomer and face rejections.

"I remember going for many auditions and my mother used to accompany me. When I started off, I faced many rejections but that never let me down. I never gave up and kept trying. I was 17 years old when I started with my modelling career and from then one thing led to another and today, I am in the position to judge a show," she said.

"It was not easy. I didn't know what I wanted to do when I was 15-16 years old and today kids who come for auditions are so clear with what they want to do. Also, I was in my teens when I met Terence (Lewis) about 20 years ago and I was learning dance in his academy and today I am judging a show with him," she added.

Malaika and Terence along with choreographer Geeta Kapur will be seen as judges of the dance reality show, India's Best Dancer, which will premiere on February 29 on Sony Entertainment Television. The show will give a platform to talent who are aged between 15 and 30, and passionate about dance.

Malaika Arora - A strict mother

Malaika would want her son to treat her like a friend, but says she is a strict mother.

"I am a strict mother and my son knows it. The culture, respect, and integrity need to be maintained and being humble is always a part of it. I would want my son to treat me like a friend, which he does," said Malaika, who is the mother of a son, Arhaan, who is 18.

On being asked about her girl gang, she said: "I love meeting my girl-friends, they are an integral part of me. While we talk and share everything with each other, the vital part of it is that we keep each other really grounded."

(With IANS Inputs)