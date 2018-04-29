Sometimes kids can be extremely disobedient and sending them to school can be a real pain. But forcing them can not only make them hate school altogether but also leave a permanent psychological impact.

However, this doesn't stop a Chinese man to forcefully take a little girl to school and guess what? He ties the girl to the back seat of his bike and drives her to school.

Though IBTimes India hasn't verified the video, according to reports, the man is the father of the girl and he took the extreme step after she repeatedly refused to go to school.

In the video, the girl is seen tied horizontally to the back seat of the bike so that her back forms an arch and her legs hanging from the seat. She could be heard crying as her father drove at a considerable speed.

According to an Indian Express report, the local police were able to track down the man and gave him a stern warning.

Last month, another video from China surfaced which showed a man making his wife sit in the open trunk of his taxi, dangerously holding a table as he drove down a highway in Nanchang.

The footage was reportedly recorded by a passerby on March 13 and was posted on Chinese social media platform. The driver was soon stopped by police. After questioning, it was revealed that the couple bought the table for their daughter's new home, but were not willing to spend money by renting a vehicle for transportation.

Check out the video here: