Hyderabad Traffic Police in a very witty way took a dig at a biker who was driving without a helmet.

Moreover, on the mudguard of the man's bike, it is written: "No Helmet, I die like real men."

The traffic police's social media team posted a picture of the offender and the e-challan issued for him, along with a very sarcastic message.

Twitter users appreciated the humorous was of teaching the guy a lesson.

#HYDTPweCareForU We r extremely Sorry Mr. Krishna Reddy Sir. We won't let U die. We will see that U "LIVE LIKE REAL MEN". Please wear helmet & ride. ?‍♂️?@AddlCPTrHyd pic.twitter.com/Q9NFcD4hva — HYDTP (@HYDTP) April 25, 2018

The tweet garnered more 344 retweets and was liked more than 1000 times.

Here' how people reacted to the tweet.

:) :) :) If it was me in place of Krishna Reddy, I would be wearing a helmet by now especially after reading such a sweet tweet.. I am sure, he too must have bought a helmet by now ... Applauds to your sense of humor and style of correcting people... All hearts!! — Rafia Sultana (@rafiasultana117) April 25, 2018

Clearly this guy is so dumb that he is wearing his stupidity as crown. No sympathy for these kind. They are danger to society. — Bhakt Of None (@BhaktOfNone) April 25, 2018

A much required change... you conveyed in the the best way sir..

Hope this tweet will reach him and he will be a change — Mega is BOSS (@whoisthestar) April 25, 2018

Hyderabad Traffic Police appreciating the overwhelming response expressed their gratitude and said that issuing challans only will not bring about any change. They urged citizens to change from within.

All the viewers Thank u for ur tweets. We believe that imposing Challan wont bring change. Change should come from citizens. Loss of life is irrepairable to his family and Nation too also. Wish u safe and happy driving. Raju Inspector Admin. — HYDTP (@HYDTP) April 25, 2018

There were some Twitter users who tweeted photos of police breaking the rule and driving without a helmet. One user challenged the Hyderabad Traffic Police to issue a challan to one of their own men.

Hyderabad Traffic Police came up with another hilarious tweet.

#HYDTPallRequalBeforeLaw We won't wink at the violations of our men. We definitely shoot him with e-Challan. Traffic Law is equal for all and should b followed for our own safety. Please wear helmet. Happy riding.?‍♂️?@AddlCPTrHyd pic.twitter.com/DEw4Ulcg5R — HYDTP (@HYDTP) April 27, 2018

Last month Bollywood actor Kunal Khemu received flak after he was spotted riding a bike without a helmet. He later apologized saying that he doesn't want to set the wrong example. He also received a strong warning from Mumbai police.