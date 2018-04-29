motorbike
Creative commons

Hyderabad Traffic Police in a very witty way took a dig at a biker who was driving without a helmet.
Moreover, on the mudguard of the man's bike, it is written: "No Helmet, I die like real men."

The traffic police's social media team posted a picture of the offender and the e-challan issued for him, along with a very sarcastic message.

Twitter users appreciated the humorous was of teaching the guy a lesson.

The tweet garnered more 344 retweets and was liked more than 1000 times.

Here' how people reacted to the tweet.

 Hyderabad Traffic Police appreciating the overwhelming response expressed their gratitude and said that issuing challans only will not bring about any change. They urged citizens to change from within. 

There were some Twitter users who tweeted photos of police breaking the rule and driving without a helmet. One user challenged the Hyderabad Traffic Police to issue a challan to one of their own men. 

 Hyderabad Traffic Police came up with another hilarious tweet. 

Last month Bollywood actor Kunal Khemu received flak after he was spotted riding a bike without a helmet. He later apologized saying that he doesn't want to set the wrong example. He also received a strong warning from Mumbai police.