A video showing a drunk driver crashing his car into a barricade and running over a cop while trying to flee from traffic police has gone viral. The incident was reported from India's southern state of Andhra Pradesh on March 25.

In the CCTV footage, as many as four traffic police officers are seen trying to stop a Maruti Celerio. A police officer is seen running towards the barricade and pulling it in front to block the car, but the driver rams the vehicle straight into it. The car didn't stop even after hitting the barricade and running over the cop who pulled the barricade, while other cops tried to bring the car to a stop by force.

Luckily, the policeman survived the incident. According to NDTV, he and his fellow policeman suffered injuries.

The driver of the car was arrested later, reported Asian News International (ANI).

The New Indian Express reported that the driver was detained for driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Check out the video here:

#WATCH: Youth stopped for checking by policemen at a checkpoint in Kakinada, tried to escape after running over them, allegedly in an inebriated condition. Accused arrested. Two policemen injured #AndhraPradesh (25.03.18) pic.twitter.com/AnrB75lZsP — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2018

A similar incident happened in NICE Road entrance, Karnataka, India on March 17 when a 30-year-old driver of a goods vehicle was arrested for allegedly mowing down a police constable.

The accused returned to his office after the accident, parked his vehicle and left for his hometown, Times of India reported.

"Three teams were formed to nab the driver. After going through several CCTV footages and also a video of the accident taken by a passerby, we managed to trace the accused," said deputy commissioner of police told TOI.