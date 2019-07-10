A Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Haridwar in Uttarakhand has landed himself in hot water after a video of him brandishing pistols while dancing to songs from Bollywood movie Karan Arjun went viral on social media.

BJP has said that they have launched a probe and will look into the incident.

Pranav Champion, the MLA in question, is seen dancing in the video with a pistol in each hand and at one point, he even had one in his mouth. In addition to this, Champion was also drinking alcohol from a glass kept on the table near him.

BJP MLA Pranav Champion who was recently suspended from the party for threatening a journalist, seen in a viral video brandishing guns. Police says, "will look into the matter and also verify if the weapons are licensed or not." (Note: Abusive language) pic.twitter.com/AbsApoYR2g — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2019

While Champion was dancing, there were other men around him taking photos and one man was even handing him the pistols.

The men in the video used abusive language and Champion's acquaintances kept encouraging him with his antics and could be heard saying that he was the bravest and no one in Uttarakhand had the courage to do such a thing. Champion then replied saying, "Not only in Uttarakhand, but nobody could do something like this across India."

Champion has already been under fire by the BJP for threatening a journalist and was suspended for the same reason.

According to a spokesperson for the party, officials have not been very happy with his behaviour and things have just gotten worse for him after the video surfaced.

"I've seen that video. I condemn it. These kinds of complaints came against Pranav Singh Champion earlier as well, that's why he was suspended for 3 months. We'll talk to Uttarakhand unit about it. Strict action will be taken," BJP national media in-charge Anil Baluni was quoted as saying by Republic.