The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member and Uttarakhand Education Minister Arvind Pandey's son Ankur Pandey died in a car crash on NH 24 near Faridpur in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, the incident took place at around 3 am on Wednesday, June 26.

The car in which Ankur was travelling, collided with a truck, killing him and two others while another one was injured in the mishap.

They were reportedly going to Gorakhpur to attend a wedding.

In a similar incident on June 25, a 32-year-old man riding on a motorcycle was killed and four others injured in a collision with a car in Greater Noida.