In a bizarre incident, a 33-year-old Muslim woman was allegedly asked to vacate the house by her landlady after she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, July 7. The incident happened in Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh.

The victim, identified as Gulistana, claimed that she was abused by her landlady before asking to vacate the place. Speaking to news agency ANI, Gulistana said, "I joined BJP yesterday. When my landlord came to know of it she misbehaved with me and asked me to vacate immediately."

Gulistana also said that the 60-year-old accused, Madina, her son, Salman, reportedly harassed her after she joined the BJP on Sunday, the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the party's massive nationwide membership drive.

A case has been registered in the matter and an investigation is underway, according to Aligarh's Senior Superintendent of Police Akash Kulhary. Kulhary said, "Prima facie it appears that the mother of the landlord had demanded Rs 4,000 from Gulistana for an electricity bill, following which they had an argument over Gulistana joining a political party. Case registered under relevant sections."

PM Modi visited Varanasi to launch the BJP's mega membership drive, which aimed at increasing the party's membership by 20 per cent.