A woman in Guangzhou's Baiyun district, China, was rushed to the hospital unconscious and suffered three fractures after a dog fell on her head April 15.

The surveillance camera video showed a woman walking near a building when suddenly a white dog fell on her head.

According to Shanghaiist, the dog jumped off the roof of a nearby two-storey building, but it is not clear what the animal was doing or how it got up there.

CCTV News reported that a witness said the dog weighed at least 20kg. After the accident, the dog ran away.

The woman fell to the ground unconscious immediately after the dog hit her. Doctors later revealed that she the second, third, and fourth bones of the woman's cervical vertebrae were fractured. Currently, she has been kept under observation in the hospital.

In another recent incident, a pit bull attacked a woman on a New York subway. The owner of the dog has been arrested by police.

The incident happened after an argument between the woman and the owner regarding the dog lying on the seats.

"Bringing a pit bull on board any of our subway systems is a violation of the law and the person who does that should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law," said the chairman of MTA New York City.

Another witness, reportedly said: "That dog was not vicious. It was just an incident that could have been avoided."

Check out the video here: