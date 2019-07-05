A video of a man carrying a sword, vandalising eateries and threatening shopkeepers in a marketplace in north-east Delhi's Welcome area surfaced on Thursday, July 5.

#WATCH Delhi: A man was seen vandalising shops in Welcome area on 2 July. Case registered under Arms Act. One accused Maroof has been apprehended and search is ongoing for the other accused Salman. Inquiry by a senior officer has also been ordered. pic.twitter.com/ywDNdJmjl9 — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2019

A case has been registered against the accused, identified as Salman, 22, and efforts to nab him are underway. The incident took place on Tuesday and Salman is said to be absconding since. His accomplice, Maroof, has been arrested.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Salman is a serial offender and has seven previous cases of attempt to murder, robbery, theft and arms act registered against him.

"Salman was last arrested in May in an Arms Act case. He came out of jail around a month ago. We have already arrested his associate, Mahroof, who was also seen in the video," the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur reportedly said.

Thakur added that Salman appears to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

A case for putting people in fear of death for committing extortion, trespassing for assault, criminal intimidation was registered against the accused. He has also been charged under Section 27 of the Arms Act.

An inquiry has also been ordered to check for any lapses by the local police.