A video showing a shirtless man on top of a moving Delhi Police vehicle doing push-ups has stunned social media and has put the authorities under scanner for allowing an official van for stunts. The viral video was posted on Twitter by a journalist, Saurabh Trivedi, who questioned the Delhi Police on how they allowed the man to use their vehicle for stunts.

The 15-second video was initially posted on TikTok and shows the shirtless man on top of a Delhi Police vehicle at an undisclosed location.

Although Delhi Police have said that it will probe the incident and promised action against, the netizens are questioning the lack of accountability on account of the authorities. The authorities have been questioned on the lack of professionalism and discipline.

People are also demanding that the investigation into the case should be made public by Delhi Police so that the concerned officials are named and shamed for allowing the misuse of a police vehicle.

"And what action you @dtptraffic propose to take against officers who use official vehicles to drop and pick up their children from schools and wives to commute to parlours," Nyay Yodha, a Twitter user, commented.

Some even suspected that the person in the video may have been hired by Delhi Police.

"What kind of mentally sick people is Delhi police hiring," Sunil Widge, a Twitter user, commented.

Incidentally, TikTok was banned in India last month after a complaint was filed in Chennai that the China-based video social networking app hosted content related to child pornography. The ban was later lifted through a court order after TikTok assured that it will abide by the legal requirements and outlined its safety parameters which are to be followed by the users.