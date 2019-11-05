The Justice League mustache controversy is still a victim to mockery in Hollywood. One actor in specific, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds has once again thrown shade at the infamous mishap but this time, in a rather creative and humorous advertisement for Aviation Gin. Warner Bros. DC superhero team-up film was a misfire of sorts due to several reasons and one being the poor VFX work carried out during reshoots.

Star Henry Cavill appeared for the additional photography overseen by Joss Whedon (along with post-production). However, the actor had to film his scenes with his mustache which he couldn't remove due to contractually obligation associated with his role in Mission: Impossible - Fallout. Cavill's mustache was later digitally removed but the end result was below expectations and ended up ruining the experience for fans and critics.

Mustache Mishap

Since then, the scene featuring Superman's mustache mishap in Justice League has poked fun at by many and one of them is Reynolds. In the new Ad for Aviation Gin, the Deadpool star is shown sipping a mug of the brand's Gin sporting a mustache until its digitally removed like the Superman mustache. You can check it out below. Reynolds has mocked the Justice League fiasco earlier during the promotions for Deadpool 2. The first trailer for the sequel movie had the merc with a mouth humorously mocking the mustache incident.

"Why are the visual effects not done? It's a metal arm. It's not like we're trying to remove a mustache!," says Deadpool in narration in a scene from the Deadpool 2 trailer which shows Cable ( Josh Brolin) appears with a green screen arm. In the end, the Deadpool actor taking a dig at Justice League and DC films at whole has only grown though it has always been in a funny light-hearted context. The new ad only goes to show that Reynolds taps his merc with a mouth persona in real life as well.