Ever since Tom Hardy starred in 2018's Venom movie, fans of Spider-Man have desperately been waiting to see a crossover movie featuring Peter Parker and Eddie Brock. Venom director Ruben Fleischer has recently confirmed that there may be a feature film in future that will show this much-awaited crossover.

Venom movie director Ruben Fleischer is currently promoting his latest movie, Zombieland: Double Tap. During his recent convention with Fandom, he talked about the possibilities of making a crossover movie featuring Spider-Man and Venom. As per the acclaimed director, Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock will eventually meet Tom Holland's Peter Parker.

"That's where it's all going to lead. And that's the exciting thing because we changed the origin of Venom … in the comics, he evolved from Spider-Man but because of the Marvel-Sony thing, we weren't able to that. And so the thing I think it's building towards, and will be exciting to see, is when they actually do confront each other."

There are a couple of crossovers in the superhero movies that fans are waiting to see from a very long time. For instance, fans want to see a movie that will feature Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman playing the roles of Deadpool and Wolverine. In addition to that, a crossover movie starring both Tom Holland Tom Hardy is much awaited. However, based on the above statement, fans won't have to wait for long to see the latter crossover movie.

As of now, it is unclear as to when we are going to see a movie starring both Tom Holland and Tom Hardy. But given the recent Sony/Disney deal that shock all the Marvel fans, one cannot be sure as to when this is going to happen. That being said, it was previously reported that Sony always wanted Tom Holland to have a cameo in Tom Hardy's Venom movie.

There were several speculations in the past that Holland did shoot a part in Venom movie but after Marvel saw it, they asked Sony to take that particular scene out from the film.

Starring Tom Hardy, Venom 2 is being directed by Andy Serkis and is most likely to release somewhere in October 2020. Fans will have to wait to get a confirmation from either the director or from the studios to know whether we are going to see Tom Holland's Peter Parker in the next Venom movie or not.