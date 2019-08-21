Spider-Man will no longer be associated with Marvel Cinematic Universe as Marvel Studios has pulled out of producing future Spider-Man movies.

The major issue here is about the money as Disney has reportedly asked Sony that the future Spider-Man movie will be mutually produced by Disney and Sony, instead of the ongoing deal that states to give Disney five per cent of gross box-office revenue.

So, what does it mean for Spider-Man and MCU fans? Well, in simple words there are no chances that we will ever be going to see a crossover happening between characters like Iron Man, Thor, Nick Fury in future Spider-Man movies. Spider-Man: Far From Home has now become the last movie where we saw Peter Parker conversing with characters like Happy and Fury.

In addition to this, since Spider-Man is no longer associated with Marvel Cinematic Universe, then the chances of him appearing in any future Avengers movie have become zero.

Following the report, fans of both Spider-Man and MCU poured their hearts over the sudden development. Several fans have openly claimed that without Spider-Man, MCU is going to lose the innocence of all the characters. While others pointed that by not dealing with Marvel, Sony has just lost their biggest partner.

Check out a couple of such tweets from heartbroken fans:

Someone said “Spider-Man far from MCU” and I haven’t been the same since — Plathanos ??? #HIVESZN (@SavinTheBees) August 20, 2019

Live look at literally every Spider-Man fan right now pic.twitter.com/tNWCILYjDH — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) August 20, 2019

If I were Tom Holland I'd be desperately trying to get a hold of my lawyers to see if I could get out of that contract before the whole franchise crashes around his ears. — Valerie Parker (@ValerieAtAccent) August 20, 2019

It should be noted that right after the news surfaced, Sony's stock price saw a sudden dipped by upwards of -0.060 for a price of $55.66, via Comicbook.com.

Everyone is now wondering what is going to happen to the upcoming Spider-Man movies featuring Tom Holland? Well, there are at least two more Spider-Man movies that will feature Holland as Peter Parker that are going to be directed by Jon Watts.

Having said that, Sony has some big plans for the Spider-Man movie franchise as well. For starters, we are going to see a crossover movie featuring both Spider-Man and Venom, which will be directed by Andy Serkis. Following which, we are going to see Jared Leto starrer Morbius the Living Vampire, and several others. However, it is not yet confirmed whether Tom Holland will be a part of them or some actor will replace him.