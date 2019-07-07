With Spider-Man: Far From Home, Tom Holland has once again proved that he is the best actor to play Peter Parker in MCU. The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming serves as the fifth MCU movie featuring Holland and there are reports that the next Spider-Man movie would reportedly be the last film that will feature Tom Holland.

Tom Holland has played the role of Peter Parker aka Spiderman in five Marvel Cinematic Universe movies — Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Spider-Man: Far From Home. But as per an earlier report, Tom Holland's contract with Marvel Studios covers three solo Spider-Man movies and three other MCU projects. So far, Holland has appeared in five superhero movies that means that the sequel to the Far From Home could be his last movie.

Things, however, could change if just like Robert Downey Jr., Tom Holland also renegotiates his contract with Marvel. It should be noted that Chris Hemsworth — who plays Thor in MCU movies, has shown interest in playing the role even though his contract with Marvel is already up. So, there are chances that fans would get to see Tom Holland playing the role of Peter Parker in more MCU movies.

In the past, Tobey Maguire played Peter Parker in Spider-Man 1, 2, & 3. Following which, the character was portrayed by Andrew Garfield in The Amazing Spider-Man 1 & 2. Tom Holland is the third actor in recent time who got the opportunity to play such a beloved character and fans from around the world loves him a lot. Furthermore, recasting the character over and over will not make any sense.

Both the solo Spider-Man movie that featured Tom Holland in the lead won the applause from critics and fans alike. At the same time, both the movies did exceptionally well at the box-office. Homecoming was made under a budget of $175 million and it went on to make over $880 million at the box-office. The production budget of Spider-Man: Far From Home was $160 million and in its first week only, the movie grossed $124 million in the United States and Canada and over $218 million in other territories.

That means that Tom Holland's Spider-Man movies are actually making Marvel some large bucks and based on the actor's popularity among the young fans, it won't be wrong to say that future movies will also break several box-office records.