After Disney Studios purchased 20th Century Fox, many fans were left wondering how superhero characters from Fox will make a transition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There were several speculations that characters like X-Men and Fantastic Four will make an appearance during the final scenes of Avengers: Endgame. But by then, the deal between Fox and Disney was not concluded. Now that Disney Studios has officially acquired superheroes from Fox, characters like Deadpool and Cable are going to come to MCU.

After the departure of Tony Stark and Steve Rogers from Marvel Cinematic Universe, a character like Deadpool is going to play an important role in Marvel's next phase going forward. There were several predictions by fans as to how Deadpool will come to the world of Avengers. We already saw in Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 2 that Cable can travel through time and many fans assumed that the creators will use Cable's time-travelling device to bring Deadpool in MCU.

As per one fan theory on Reddit, Cable could find his technology to bounce through time with the help of Tony Stark and would modify the bracelet wore by Tony for himself to bring his family back.

This does sound like a very interesting theory. But fans will have to wait a year or so to see how Ryan Reynolds has planned to bring his Deadpool into the lines of MCU.

Deadpool 3 already in production with Ryan Reynolds

Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick recently had a conversation with ComicBook.com about Wade Wilson's crossover from Fox to the MCU.

"One of the great things about the MCU is how rich and broad it is. For instance, just think about the world of villains, how great the world of villains are. We're never able to use a lot of those villains because they were on the MCU. Well, now we can. So, right away, we're definitely excited about getting the shot to do that. I think Ryan is too. I think the MCU people are too, just the idea of throwing Deadpool into the mix is exciting to them," Reese said during the interview.

At the same time, several recent rumours suggest that Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 3 movie is already in production. As per some reports, Disney has now registered a new shell company for the production of a new movie. The shell company's name is Finger Gun Productions LLC and many are now assuming that the movie is, in fact, Deadpool 3.