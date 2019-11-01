Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds is famous for trolling Hugh Jackman on Instagram on multiple occasions. This time, he devoured an entire cookie with the face of Avengers: Endgame star Robert Downey Jr. on Halloween after Iron Man movie star told Deadpool star to "eat me."

Ryan Reynolds and Robert Downey Jr. are both participating in the AGBO Superhero Fantasy Football League — a friendly charity competition that was launched by ESPN fantasy analyst Matthew Berry along with Infinity War and Endgame movie directors, Anthony and Joe Russo.

Robert Downey Jr. & Ryan Reynolds charity event

Both Ryan Reynolds and Robert Downey Jr. are representing two different charities. Downey Jr. is repressing substance abuse rehab service, Sacred Hearts. Whereas, Reynolds is representing SickKids Foundations. Earlier on Thursday, Downey published a video aimed directly at Reynolds. In the video (attached below), Robert Downey Jr. says that he is not a smack talker and ended the video by whispering a challenge to Reynolds, "Eat me."

Ryan Reynolds replied by sharing a silent video of himself in which he is munching a Downey-themed cooky. Reynolds captioned the video, "Oh. Snap." Back in September, Ryan Reynolds talked about the SickKids Foundations and stated that the Canadian foundation does so much work for kids across the world.

Apart from Ryan Reynolds and Robert Downey Jr., fans are going to see other Marvel superheroes involving in the charity match. As per a report by ComicBook.com, stars like Tom Holland, Karen Gillan, Chris Evans, Elizabeth Olsen, Chris Hemsworth, Michael B. Jordan, Miles Teller, and Paul Rudd are going to participate in this friendly match.

Deadpool in Marvel Cinematic Universe

Meanwhile, after Fox and Disney's merger, there were reports that future Deadpool movies won't be R-rated, like the first two in the franchise. However, back in January, Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld tweeted that a third movie is happening "Nothing like deadlines to clear your head... let me be clear Deadpool 3 will happen, some form, some fashion. That's not a concern to me. Disney paid $60 billion for Fox and Deadpool is the most valuable asset in today's market. Makes more than X-Men films."

That being said, we won't get to see Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark sharing the same screen space in the future MCU movie as Endgame was reportedly the last movie featuring Downey's Iron Man.