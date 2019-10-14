After starring in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame together, Robert Downey Jr and Tom Holland will be seen in Universal Pictures' upcoming fantasy comedy movie - Dolittle.

Universal Pictures recently released the very first trailer of the upcoming Dolittle, starring Robert Downey Jr. The trailer shows the various animals that will play a major role in the story. The movie will follow the story of Dr Dolittle, who is living in his Dolittle Manor with his exotic animals.

Ever since the famous veterinarian lost his wife, he became eccentric and does not like to go out of his comfort zone.

Dr Dolittle's life will take a sudden turn when a young queen Jessie Buckley falls ill and Dolittle is forced to go on an epic adventure to a mythical island along with his animals to find the cure that would help the young queen.

The upcoming fantasy comedy movie is co-written and directed by Stephen Gaghan and is based on the character Doctor Dolittle created by Hugh Lofting.

The movie will star Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, Jim Broadbent and Harry Collett in live-action roles. Apart from these major actors, several other celebrated artists will voice major characters.

The voice cast of the Dolittle movie includes Selena Gomez as Betsy — a giraffe , Marion Cotillard as Tutu — a fox, Tom Holland as Jip — a dog, Rami Malek as Chee-Chee — an anxious gorilla, Kumail Nanjiani as Plimpton — a cynical ostrich, Emma Thompson as Polynesia — Dr. Dolittle's parrot, and John Cena as Yoshi — the polar bear.

After Avengers: Endgame, Dolittle will be the first movie that will star both Robert Downey Jr and Tom Holland. That being said, fans will only get to hear Holland's voice.

As per several reports, the movie was earlier scheduled to be released in the last week of May 2019 but Universal Pictures postponed the release of Dolittle to avoid the conflict with Robert Downey Jr and Tom Holland's Avengers: Endgame movie.

It was then scheduled to release in April but the studio even pushed back the release date from April to January 17, 2020, to avoid the box-office competition with Disney's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker — the last part in the Skywalker saga.