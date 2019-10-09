Robert Downey Jr is reportedly not running for the Oscars for his portrayal of Tony Stark/Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame. The actor recently gave a clarification regarding all the speculation about staying away from the Oscar race.

During the recent taping of The Howard Stern Show in Los Angeles, the host expressed his views of Oscar voters not considering superhero roles seriously. As per Stern, the performance is excellent and it is a totally believable character. Downey Jr stated: "I'm so glad you brought this up because there was some talk about it, and I said 'let's not' and because I'm much more like you than you might really want to believe."

"I listen to the show and I agree with most all of your opinions, varied though they may be. Occasionally, you'll go on some tributary trail of thought [and] I'll go like, 'Oh that's not how I see it, but I love that you see it that way," he said.

After Robert Downey Jr's recent performance in Avengers: Endgame, hundreds of thousands of fans stated that the actor gave an Oscar-worthy performance.

The Iron Man director, who also plays the role of Happy in MCU movies, stated that Robert Downey Jr has his Oscar vote for sure, while adding that "I think he was able to discover and explore dimensions of the character over the course of many, many films, which is a bit of its own category."

Even though Robert Downey Jr has reportedly asked Marvel Studios not to campaign for him for the Best Actor in the Oscars, it will not be wrong to say he has helped shape the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.