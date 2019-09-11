Avengers: Endgame movie showed the last of Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans' portraying their iconic roles of Tony Stark aka Iron Man and Steve Rogers aka Captain America, respectively. The movie has broken all the box-office records and is considered as the greatest superhero movie ever made.

After the success of Avengers: Endgame, several fans have come forward in Downey Jr.'s support and fancies that he should win the Best Actor award at the upcoming Academy Awards.

Earlier this week, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame movie co-director Joe Russo stated that he believes that Robert Downey Jr. deserves as Oscar for his performance in Endgame movie.

While speaking to The Daily Beast about the speculations going on around Avengers: Endgame's awards, director Russo explained why as per him, superhero movies are sometimes overlooked at the Oscars. He stated that there is a disconnect between the Academy and the popular audience. He added that "the Academy seems very focused on trying to champion smaller movies, which is awesome, but you don't want to have that be the only thing they try to do."

Joe Russo then stated that the Academy should listen to what fans are saying, especially about Robert Downey Jr.'s performance in Avengers: Endgame.

After fans saw Avengers 4 movie, there were several who admitted that Downey gave the best performance of his life. In the final hours of the movie, the acclaimed actor breathed life into his character which he played for almost a decade.

"There were people bawling in movie theatres, hyperventilating. I mean, that is a profound performance, when you can touch audiences all over the world to that degree. We've never seen anything like that, and if that doesn't deserve an Oscar, I don't know what does."

As of now, it is confirmed that Robert Downey Jr.'s portrayal of Tony Stark has come to an end after Avengers: Endgame. But there are several fans who still believe that Marvel may bring the character back in the future movie because of the actor's popularity. There were several speculations that we will see Iron Man in Spider-Man: Far From Home movie but apparently that did not happen.