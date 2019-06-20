Avengers: Endgame movie is officially returning to theatres next week with several unseen footages — including some deleted scene and one long post-credit scene that will surprise several Marvel fans. The rerelease of Avengers Endgame will officially mark the return of Tony Stark aka Iron Man and fans will get to see him one more time before his bittersweet death in the end.

As per a recent report by ScreenRant, Marvel head Kevin Feige stated that the massive blockbuster is getting a theatrical rerelease with some extra footage that was not included during the initial release. If the studio is going to release the movie will some new footage, then it will also increase the movie's length.

Feige stated that the rerelease of Avengers: Endgame movie is not going to be an extended cut but "there will be a version going into theatres with a bit of a marketing push with a few new things at the end of the movie."

In addition to this, he added that if the viewers will stay and rewatch the movie then after the credits there is a little tribute and a couple of surprises. When it comes to tribute, it is most likely that we might get to see Stan Lee again but everyone is simply guessing about the surprise part of the movie.

In Avengers: Endgame, we witnessed several mind-blowing action sequence between the armies of Thanos and the Avengers. When everything fell into the abyss, it was Tony Stark who finally came out from the darkness to save the day. During his final moments, he took Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet and snapped it to destroy the Mad Titan from their timeline. Tony's body couldn't handle the power emitted from all the six Infinity Stones and he died within a couple of minutes.

Tony Stark's death did not come as a surprise to Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. Robert Downey Jr. had been playing the iconic role from the last decade and after Infinity War, we understood that the end of his character is near. That being said, Tony's death was heartbreaking and several fans on social media argued over it as well.

There were several theories that suggested that Iron Man will return in some capacity, maybe as an AI, in the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home movie. But as we stated in the past, Tony Stark is officially gone and he is not returning as Iron Man in the upcoming Spider-Man movie.

Featuring Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark aka Iron Man, Avengers: Endgame will reportedly rerelease on June 28, 2019.