After much delays and rumors, a whole new Green Lantern TV series is officially in work for HBO Max. The upcoming live-action TV series will see Greg Berlanti working as the executive producer. Unlike the movie, Green Lantern TV series won't star Ryan Reynolds in the main lead. Greg Berlanti is famous for The CW's Arrow-verse and has been tasked with Green Lantern TV series as well as an anthology Strange Adventures. Taking about both the series, Berlanti stated that this is unlike anything seen on television.

"An anthology series of cautionary tales set in a world where superpowers exist, and, in what promises to be our biggest DC show ever made, we will be going to space with a GreenLantern television series, but I can't reveal any more about that just yet," Greg Berlanti said via The Hollywood Reporter.

DC Comics' Green Lantern is the name of several superheroes who fight evil with the help of rings that provides them extraordinary powers. All of those powers come from the imaginations and emotions. Prior to this forthcoming series, DC fans saw Ryan Reynolds playing the role of Hal Jordan in Martin Campbell's Green Lantern movie. The movie followed the life of Jordan, a test pilot who is selected to become the first member of the Green Lantern Corps.

Green Lantern movie was made against a budget of $200 million but managed to bring only $219.9 million. It was criticized for its poor screenplay, the portrayal of antagonists, poor use of CGI. The movie only has a 26 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The site's critical consensus reads, "Noisy, overproduced, and thinly written, Green Lantern squanders an impressive budget and decades of comics mythology."

Ryan Reynolds' Green Lantern was released way back in 2011 and after receiving the negative reviews from all fronts, the idea of any possible sequels was canceled by Warner Bros. instead, the studio opted to reboot the character in the DCEU line with the Green Lantern Corps movie. The Green Lantern series will be produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and is expected to go under pre-production by the end of this year. As of now, the casting details are not yet revealed among the media.