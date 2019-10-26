After earning $788.3 million, Joaquin Phoenix's Joker has officially become the highest R-rated movie of all time. The movie has surpassed the worldwide collection of Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and Deadpool 2, and the prolific actor has congratulated Joker and Phoenix in the most Deadpool way imaginable.

It is an old Hollywood tradition of congratulating a film for surpassing the worldwide box-office collection. Previously, James Cameron congratulated Avengers: Endgame for beating the box-office record of his 2009 release, Avatar. Ryan Reynolds has followed the same path after Joaquin Phoenix's Joker excelled at the box-office.

Rather than simply wishing Joaquin Phoenix's Joker, Ryan Reynolds shared a picture of Phoenix as Joker racing on Bronx steps, each step is labeled with the films that it has passed along to become the highest R-rated movie of all time. There is a very prominent text written on the top.

You can check the hilarious image below:

In the above image, you can see the characters from earlier successful R-rated Hollywood movies. On top, there is Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool, then there is Keanu Reeves' Neo from The Matrix and then Bill Skarsgard from IT followed by Jesus from Martin Scorsese's The Passion of the Christ, Hugh Jackman for playing Wolverine in Logan, then Mr. Grey from Fifty Shades of Grey, and last in Ted from the explicit comedy movie, Ted.

As per reports, Joaquin Phoenix's Joker had $778 million worldwide as of Wednesday, but according to BoxOfficeMojo, the movie has now earned $788.3 million, putting it on #1 spot. Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool earned $782.6 million whereas Deadpool 2 that was released in 2018 went on to make $785.05 million. That makes Phoenix's Joker movie the biggest R-rated movie of all time.

In addition to this, Joker is not released in China due to the film's content depicting the class war between the rich and poor, and how protestors in the movie are shown clashing against local law enforcement officers. Joaquin Phoenix's Joker movie could have done some marvelous business from the Chinese market. Since it is not getting a release there, the movie is going to lose a significant amount.

If the Joker movie was released in China, it won't be wrong to say that it could have earned more than $900 million at the worldwide box-office.