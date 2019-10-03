Joker, which is set to release on October 4, is earning praise for Todd Phillips' direction and the performances by Joaquin Phoenix and the rest of the stellar cast, which includes Robert De Niro.

Phillips recently revealed that there was a time when Joaquin Phoenix and Robert De Niro disagreed about the acting process, that resulted in a little friction between the two of them.

In the new Vanity Fair cover story, Phillips revealed that the Irishman movie star wanted to do a read-through of the script along with the entire cast but Joaquin wanted to act out on the set, only when the cameras were rolling.

"For me, I always thought that acting should be like a documentary," Phoenix said. "That you should just feel whatever it is that you're feeling, what you think the character is going through at that moment."

Contrary to this, Robert De Niro wanted to hear the whole movie before they started the main production. As per Phillips, "Bob called me and he goes, 'Tell him he's an actor and he's got to be there, I like to hear the whole movie, and we're going to all get in a room and just read it.' And I'm in between a rock and a hard place because Joaquin's like, 'There's no f***g way I'm doing a read-through,' and Bob's like, 'I do read-throughs before we shoot, that's what we do.'"

Joaquin Phoenix later agreed to sit on the read-through but only mumbled his dialogues and simply went into a corner for a quick smoke when the reading session was over. When De Niro asked to sit one-on-one with Phoenix, the Her movie star simply denied the request and said that he has to go back home because "he felt sick after that read-through, he didn't like it."

In the end, Joaquin Phoenix and Robert De Niro worked out their differences, with the Taxi Driver star planting a kiss on Phoenix's cheek and telling him that it is all going to be okay.

Well, whatever the scenario had been, fans are simply happy to see Joaquin Phoenix and Robert De Niro sharing the screen space in Todd Phillips' Joker.