Joaquin Phoenix's Joker is one of the most talked-about movies of the year. The movie's trailer depicts Phoenix going all-out in his portrayal of the iconic character. However, there are concerns in North America regarding the violence this movie presents.

All the trailers of Joker so far have showcased two major points — that the movie is going to be Oscar-worthy and it is much darker than the previous DCEU movies.

The acclaimed actor recently quoted as saying by The Washington Post that he goes deep into a character and he was influenced to play Arthur Fleck aka Joker by Ray Bolger and his song "The Old Soft Shoe".

Phoenix loved the video as it depicted a certain arrogance to Bolger's movements and in his own words, he stole those movements from him.

"So we would do scenes so many different ways and some I would cry and others I would make jokes and others I would be angry and it would be the same scene and they all (expletive) made sense and that's so rare," he said.

In addition to this, he also talked about the fear of a massive shooting threat at Joker's screenings. Talking to Vanity Fair, he stated that Joker is a difficult film and it is a good thing that there are several people who are having a strong reaction towards it.

"It's so easy for us to — we want the simple answers, we want to vilify people. It allows us to feel good if we can identify that as evil," he said. "But that's not healthy because we're not really examining our inherent racism that most white people have, certainly. Or whatever it may be. Whatever issues you may have."

Joaquin Phoenix's Joker movie is receiving amazing reviews from all the fronts.