Joaquin Phoenix's movie Joker's first teaser trailer is released online and it shows the nightmare Todd Phillips' standalone movie is going to bring in the Gotham City.

The first teaser trailer of Joker movie, starring Robert De Niro and Joaquin Phoenix was released earlier today after making its debut at CinamaCon in Las Vegas. The movie serves as the origin story of the Clown Prince of Gotham and the trailer shows the journey of the lead character and his transformation from being a failed comedian to a terror spreading clown.

The upcoming Joker movie is set in 1981 and shows Arthur Fleck, a failed stand-up comedian who takes care of his ailing mother. In his pursuit to become a comedian, he is bullied by several and is shown to have been driven insane and finally turns to a life of crime in Gotham City.

The released footage shows Arthur Fleck as a dejected man who is trying to make a name for himself in Gotham while trying to make a decent living by working as a clown. His life is turned around by some unfortunate events and made him become a maniac criminal.

As you must know, Joaquin Phoenix is the seventh actor ever to portray the role of Joker in a theatrical film. Over the years, stars like Jared Leto, Jack Nicholson, Mark Hamill, Cesar Romero, and Heath Ledger played this iconic character. Prior to Phoenix's casting, Leonardo DiCaprio was the first choice of the studio to play the Clown Prince of Gotham. As per Her movie star, "It feels unique, it is its own world in some ways, and maybe ... It might as well be the thing that scares you the most."

Joker is one of the several movies that are set into production which are slated to release in coming years from DC. Joker will be followed by Birds of Prey which will feature Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. Following which, we are also going to see the standalone Batman movie and then Suicide Squad reboot by James Gunn.

Joker is co-written by Scott Silver and Todd Phillips, and stars Joaquin Phoenix as Joker, along with Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Bill Camp, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Douglas Hodge, Marc Maron, Josh Pais, and Shea Whigham. The upcoming DC movie is based on Joker by Bob Kane and Bill Finger and slated to release on October 4, 2019.