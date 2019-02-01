James Gunn has previously directed Marvel films but after getting fired over rape and pedophile tweets, the acclaimed director is in talks to direct the possible reboot movie of DC's Suicide Squad.

James Gunn came under fire after his old tweets re-surfaced online. In his decade-old tweets, Gunn reportedly joked about several issues like rape and pedophile. Following which, he was fired by Disney and Marvel and the fate of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 went south. However, that did not stop the director to pursue other franchise.

As earlier reported, James Gunn was reportedly in discussions to write Suicide Squad 2. The first movie featured Will Smith, Margot Robbie, among others, and was directed by David Ayer. New reports now confirm that James Gunn will direct the next film in the DC extended universe.

A Warner Bros rep has confirmed to IGN that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 & 2 movie director James Gunn will write Suicide Squad 2. The rep stated, "It is confirmed that James Gunn is writing the next installment of the Suicide Squad franchise."

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, James Gunn's Suicide Squad won't be a sequel to Will Smith starrer but will serve as a reboot movie. If the report is true then it looks like after the phenomenal success of Aquaman, DC would like to press the restart switch. The report further stated that Zack Snyder and Deborah Snyder will serve as the executive producers for the Suicide Squad reboot.

Furthermore, James Gunn is reportedly in negotiations to direct the movie that will feature all the antiheroes of DC. DC Daily host Tiffany Smith confirmed that James Gunn will bring a fresh take to the movie.

"It's official that we have got a new member of the DC family: acclaimed writer/director James Gunn has been attached to write Suicide Squad 2. Gunn is poised to bring a completely fresh take to the franchise after the first film was written and directed by David Ayer," via ComicBook.

As of now, no other details are revealed about the upcoming Suicide Squad movie. Fans are hoping that in the months to come, they will get to know the cast and production details of the upcoming James Gunn movie. It would be interesting to see if the cast from the previous movie will reprise their respective roles or whether Warner Bros recast all the characters.