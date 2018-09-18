Director Todd Phillips finally unveiled the very first look of Joaquin Phoenix as Joker from the upcoming Joker origin movie. Several fans of DC movies were hoping to see Joker in all his signature make-up look, but the released first look is something different and the internet has mixed opinions on it.

Todd Phillips recently shared a picture of Joaquin Phoenix as Joker. Unlike previous actors who portrayed the iconic villain, Joaquin's first look has no make-up whatsoever. That being said, Joker's true name is also revealed in the shared picture.

Check out Joaquin Phoenix's first look as Arthur Fleck aka Joker:

"Under the direction of Todd Phillips, the film centers around the iconic arch nemesis and is an original, standalone story not seen before on the big screen."

In the upcoming DC standalone movie, Phoenix will play the role of Arthur Fleck who will be shown as a failed comedian who returns to the Gotham city to take care of his ailing mother. The film will explore the sadistic side of Joker as it is being described as an "exploration of a man disregarded by society [that] is not only a gritty character study but also a broader cautionary tale."

Check out how DC fans reacted on the shared first look:

Okay, I LOVE the look of Joaquin Phoenix as The Joker — ??Ruby Age 24?? (@MaybeRoo) September 17, 2018

This looks............................................... AWESOME. I was skeptical, but it's Joaquin Phoenix, so hopeful too!! https://t.co/9fnKOflncH — Oscar Mishra (@oscar_osci) September 17, 2018

Calling it nice and early, the Joaquin Phoenix Joker movie is going to be awful. Haven't spoken to a single person who actually wants to see a Joker origin movie. #JokerMovie — Daniel Scuffil (@DanielScuffil) September 17, 2018

I dunno about #JoaquinPhoenix as #Joker. Maybe with the right makeup? Maybe I’m still connected to the idea that #HeathLedger was the best joker ever! & of course #JackNicholson. What does everyone else think? #RIP #HeathLedger — DYNAM1C_RTs (@DYNAMIC_RTs) September 17, 2018

As of now, fans can only wait to know the character's arch in the story. That being said, it would be interesting to see how DC will portray Joker when there are multiple reports that suggest both Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill reportedly won't be a part of the upcoming DC movies.

The upcoming supervillain movie is produced by Village Roadshow productions and Warner Bros. Joaquin Phoenix's Joker is scheduled to release on October 4, 2019.