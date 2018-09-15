Henry Cavill's fans were left disheartened this week when it was reported by major media outlets that the Mission: Impossible — Fallout movie star will no longer be playing Superman in the future DC movies. The British actor himself posted a cryptic video on his Instagram in which he showed a Superman figurine entering and then leaving the camera.

As of now, there are multiple reports suggesting that Henry Cavill's time as world's strongest superhero is finally coming to an end but a confirmation is still awaited. That being said, many are speculating as which actor should wear the cape if Henry Cavill will not return as Superman in Man of Steel 2 or other DC films.

Deadline reported that Michael B. Jordan will reportedly replace Henry Cavill as Superman. As earlier reported, the report received a mixed response from the fans. Some on Twitter stated that it would be a "ridiculous move," while other stated that Jordan will serve a perfect replacement if the studio is trying to press the reset button to the Superman franchise.

As per the report from People, since Garrett Hedlund previously starred in Tron: Legacy, he could take on the role of Superman. Other than Garrett, Armie Hammer, Taron Edgerton, and Oscar Isaac have shot to play the role of the Last Son of Krypton.

Meanwhile, actor Ken Jeong has also voiced as who should be the next Superman if the studio decides to let go of Henry Cavill. Earlier on Sept. 13, he posted an image on his Twitter handle on which his face was superimposed on Cavill's body from the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice's movie scene.

In addition to all this, fans are joking on Twitter that they wish to see Nicolas Cage helming the project from hereon. Posting on Twitter, one fan wrote: "With Henry Cavill out, there's only one person who can save the DCEU and it's Nicolas Cage as Superman, finally."

While another argued: "Good Luck WB trying to find a better Superman than Henry Cavill. It's Nicolas Cage's turn."

Despite all the speculations, Warner Bros. representative recently confirmed that they have huge respect for Henry Cavill and "no decisions have been made regarding any upcoming Superman films." Even Henry's manager hinted on her Twitter handle that there is still hope that the British actor will wear his iconic blue dress again.

As of now, it is not revealed if Henry Cavill will step away from the role or not. Fans are still crossing their fingers and hoping to see him in future DC movies.