Joaquin Phoenix's Joker movie is one of the most awaited movies of this year. The Warner Bros. & DCEU movie is directed by Todd Phillips and many are claiming that Joaquin has given an Oscar-worthy performance in it. That being said, the big question remains the same — will there be a Batman in this Joker movie or will the character come in future Joker movies?

Joker has remained Batman's most psychotic arch-nemesis. Many have considered him as the greatest villain of all time. After Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight, many thought that no one will ever come close to Heath Ledger's performance. However, after seeing the trailers of Joaquin Phoenix's Joker movie, fans are sure that they are going to witness something amazing when this movie is released.

The upcoming Joker movie's synopsis goes something like this:

"Failed comedian Arthur Fleck encounters violent thugs while wandering the streets of Gotham City dressed as a clown. Disregarded by society, Fleck begins a slow descent into madness as he transforms into the criminal mastermind known as The Joker."

If we talk about the synopsis, it looks like the Joker movie is going to be more of a Joker Origins movie and will probably not feature Batman. That being said, since the story is set in Gotham, we are going to see the Wayne Empire and how Bruce Wayne's father and mother tried their best to create a good place to live for everyone. There are chances that we might also get to see their murder in the end.

If something like this happens, then the next movie in the Joker series would surely feature Bruce Wayne aka Batman in full capacity.

Meanwhile, as we all know, the Joker movie is set in 1981 of Gotham. There was a very specific reason for the director to choose this era. As per him, "one reason was to separate it quite frankly, from the DC universe. When I pitched to Warner Brothers, and handed the script in, to sort of make it clear, this isn't f***g with anything you have going on. This is like a separate universe. So much so, it takes place in the past, before everything else," via CinemaBlend.

Joaquin Phoenix's Joker movie has already created a buzz after getting screened at Venice and Toronto International Film Festivals. The much-awaited movie is scheduled for release on October 4, 2019. In the meantime, check out the recently released trailer of Joker: