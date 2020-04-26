SNL viewers were surprised to see Brad Pitt impersonating Dr Anthony Fauci, America's key member of the coronavirus task force in the second 'home' episode of the show. Fauci has been one of the core members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force of the Trump Administration since January 2020 combating the coronavirus pandemic in the United States.

Interestingly the doctor had previously joked in an interview that he would like Pitt to play him on SNL, a request that came true in the latest episode.

Brad takes a dig at Trump

In his opening, Brad Pitt as Fauci said: "First, I'd like to thank all the older women in America who have sent me supportive, inspiring and sometimes graphic e-mails." He goes on to add that "there's been a lot of misinformation out there about the virus and, yes, the president has taken some liberties with our guidelines," taking a dig at Trump.

Trump's clip is played claiming that the epidemic would vanish in a "miracle" to which Pitt as Fauci says, "A miracle would be great, who doesn't love miracles? But miracles shouldn't be plan A."

And now, a message from Dr. Anthony Fauci. #SNLAtHome pic.twitter.com/LYemNAWaAT — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) April 26, 2020

At the end of the skit, removing his wig Pitt incorporated a serious tone to thank Dr Fauci and other frontline workers. "And to the real Dr Fauci, thank you for your calm and your clarity in this unnerving time," he said.

"And thank you to the medical workers, first responders and their families for being on the frontline," Pitt added. 'SNL' is a TV show where actors, comics and musicians come together to perform brief, funny skits on subjects that are current, insightful and often ridiculous.