Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are not in a relationship but there are reports that some sparks are flying between the former couple despite their ugly divorce.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston ended their five-year-long marriage in October 2005. One month later, Brad Pitt moved on with his Mr & Mrs Smith co-star Angelina Jolie. Brad and Angeline officially split in September 2016. Following that, latest reports suggest that Brad and Jennifer's friendship is a little too flirtatious at times.

"Brad and Jen have a wonderful connection that might seem flirtatious at times," a source revealed to Us Weekly. "They dig each other's sense of humor and have an infectious energy when they're together, but they insist things are purely platonic and nothing more than that."

There are hundreds of rumors swirling around about the private lives of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. There was a report last week that claimed that Brad Pitt is planning to spend Christmas with Jennifer Aniston and his children. Another report stated that Brad and Jennifer have decided to bury their past and concentrate on building a healthy friendship.

"He's taken responsibility," the source stated. "He's tried to make amends. He didn't realize the magnitude of the hurt he caused Jen at the time. He was so swept up in Angelina Jolie, he couldn't see outside that tunnel."

Jennifer Aniston dating Brad Pitt?

Earlier reports had suggested that Jennifer Aniston is dating Brad Pitt again. But as we previously reported, nothing is going on between the two. Even though the Ad Astra movie star attended Jen's 50th birthday party, the two remains friends only.

"They've always cared about each other, and they think fondly of their time together. For Jen, seeing Brad is like seeing a dear old friend again. They have a real bond," a source said.

Brad Pitt was last seen in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Jennifer Aniston is getting rave reviews for her performance in The Morning Show. Brad and Jennifer both have ended their respective marriages and are now focusing on their careers and health. They are both not dating each other despite all the reports.