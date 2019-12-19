Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are reportedly having a great time as friends after they both parted ways from their respective partners. If recent reports are to be believed then Brad was reportedly present when his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, threw a grand Christmas party this year.

Brad Pitt reportedly attended Jennifer Aniston's 50th birthday party and fueled hundreds of dating rumours. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood movie star was reportedly invited by Jennifer Aniston, who hosted a grand Christmas party for her close family and friends.

As per the recent report by People, the 50-year-old Jennifer had a tree-trimming party on Saturday, which was attended by several A-listers, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson, Jimmy Kimmel, and her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

"The annual tree-trimming party is always Jen's favourite to host," the alleged source revealed. "She loves Christmas. As usual, a large group of friends attended."

The source went on to add that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have been "in touch a few times since her birthday and are keeping it friendly."

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's dating rumours

Even if Brad Pitt attended Jennifer Aniston's tree-trimming party on Sunday, it does not mean that the Ad Astra movie star has started seeing The Morning Show star once again. It would only mean that they both have moved in their lives and are just maintaining a mature friendship.

Back in February, when Jen celebrated her 50th birthday, paparazzi spotted Brad Pitt entering the premises. It was revealed back then that Brad and Jen have a very civil relationship and that is why he attended the party.

"He would not have been asked to come if that weren't the case. It was a big night for Jen," the insider revealed at that time. "The important people in her life gathered to celebrate with her. Brad fits into that group, and it was natural that he would want to come."

After ending their marriage in 2005, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have both moved on their lives but they found themselves amid dating rumours now and then. Brad Pitt is currently focusing on his ongoing divorce proceedings with Angelina Jolie, whereas Jennifer Aniston has a very busy schedule herself.