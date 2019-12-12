Brad Pitt's name has constantly been linked with Jennifer Aniston and other celebrated artists. Earlier reports have even suggested that Brad Pitt will go back to Angelina Jolie. But for the first time in many years, Brad has candidly addressed all these rumours and made it clear that irrespective of all the reports, he is not dating anyone.

During the latest conversation with The New York Times Magazine, Brad revealed that he stopped paying attention to media reports regarding himself around 15 years ago.

"I stopped reading all press about 2004," the 55-year-old Brad Pitt said. "Not just reviews. I mean any magazine in the doctor's office. Because some of it would bounce around like a rat in the skull. It would stay there, and it would inform some of my decisions and choices in work, in life, and I didn't find any of it helpful."

Talking about his dating life, Brad responded:

"I don't know how many women they've said I've been dating the last two or three years, and none of it's true."

Brad Pitt further elaborated that he has no idea how many women the media has linked him with and apparently, not a single one of them is true. It means all the rumours about him dating Jennifer Aniston, Hari Khalsa, Alia Shawkat, and others are nothing but rumours about Brad's personal life.

Brad Pitt dating Jennifer Aniston

Ever since Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie ended their 12-year-long relationship, rumours started to swirl that Brad will go back to his first wife Jennifer Aniston.

Brad Pitt also attended Jennifer Aniston's 50th birthday party, which made several heads turn. It was also being reported at the time that Brad gifted a home to Jennifer, and that Brad and Jennifer are pregnant.

Brad Pitt's representatives revealed at that time that there is nothing going on between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. The reps also confirmed that Brad Pitt is not moving on in his life with his first wife Jennifer Aniston and the latter is not pregnant with their first child.

Brad Pitt's dating life

After Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's name was linked with several actresses. He was also linked with several of his movie co-stars, including Margot Robbie and Marion Cotillard. But as stated above, Brad has not publicly dated anyone since his separation from Angelina Jolie.

From the last two and a half years, Brad Pitt has spent time with his six children, taking care of his health and working on acclaimed movies like Ad Astra and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.