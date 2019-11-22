Brad Pitt and Arrested Development star Alia Shawkat have been spending time together. According to reports, Brad has officially moved on after his break up with Angelina Jolie. Several of his fans were what is going on in Brad's dating life. However, as it turned out, Brad and Alia are just friends.

Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat were spotted together on multiple occasions, which led many people to believe that the Ad Astra movie star has officially moved on from Angelina Jolie.

Brad Pitt recently attended an exhibit at the Wilding Cran Gallery in LA. An EU strategist took to Instagram to post a picture of Brad and Alia at the exhibit where the former met the artist behind the work. In the shared photo, one can easily see Brad standing near Alia as they both chat with different people.

As per a report by People, the two later grabbed dinner together. Several people speculated that Brad and Alia are dating. However, a source close to People Magazine made it clear that Brad and Alia are "absolutely just friends" and nothing is going on between the two celebrated stars.

Brad Pitt's speculated relationships:

This is not the first time when Brad Pitt's name has been linked with other actresses. After ending his high-profile marriage with Angelina Jolie, Hollywood hunk Brad Pitt was linked with multiple women. He was earlier linked with none other than Jennifer Aniston, with whom he shares romantic history.

Multiple bogus reports suggested that Brad and Jennifer are getting back together. In addition to this, it was also reported back then that Jennifer is pregnant with Brad's child. As it turned out, these were nothing but fabricated news about their private lives.

Apart from Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt was also linked with his Allied movie co-star Marion Cotillard. Marion had to issue a public statement denying all the reports about her affair with Brad Pitt.

Brad Pitt's name was also once linked with Princess of Monaco Charlotte Casiraghi. There were reports back in 2017 that Brad started seeing Charlotte after splitting with his wife Angelina Jolie. Multiple reports alleged that the duo has been quietly dating for more than a month after being introduced to each other via some unnamed mutual friend. The reports of Brad dating Charlotte were later debunked by their respective spokesmen.

After splitting with Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt has focused on his six children and his health. As of now, he is reportedly single and currently not involved with anyone.