Maleficent: Mistress of Evil star Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have filed for divorce after spending more than a decade together. There have been talks of Brad Pitt allegedly dating someone and Angelina Jolie choosing to stay single. A new, shocking report has now claimed that Jolie will reportedly never marry again as she feels that her former husband pressured her to get married.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt dated for almost a decade before they got married. The couple got married in France in 2014 and filed for divorce in September 2016. Ever since then, there have been reports that Angelina and Brad will reconcile and get back together for the sake of their six children. However, that did not happen as they both moved on to finalise the divorce proceedings.

As of now, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are both reportedly single. Their plans of getting into a relationship with someone else are not yet revealed but a source recently stated that the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil movie actress will never get married again and as she felt that Brad Pitt pressured her, according to Us Weekly.

The source further added that Angelina Jolie is enjoying being on her own. As per earlier reports, she wishes to focus on her family and acting career.

Even though the former couple filed for divorce in 2016 the divorce settlement has not yet been finalised. There were a lot of delays when it came to the custody of their six children. Back in June this year, it was revealed that Brad has no problem to co-parent along with his ex-wife. As per an alleged insider, for Brad, his kids come first and he wishes to share his life with his children.

That being said, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood movie star recently shed some light about his view on a breakup. While promoting his recently released sci-fi movie, Ad Astra, he stated that a breakup is an eye-opener.

"A breakup of a family is certainly an eye-opener that as one — and I'm speaking in general again — but as one needs to understand, I had to understand my own culpability in that, and what can I do better. Because I don't want to go on like this."

As of now, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's representatives have not commented on the recent claims.