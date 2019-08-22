Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been living separate lives since September 2016 but there is something that still connects both of them — their six children. Earlier this week, their eldest son Maddox finally went to South Korea to study. This is expected to bring a major change in Brangelina's lives.

As earlier reported, Angelina and Brad's eldest son Maddox will start classes at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea, to study biochemistry. It was also reported back then that Angelina will be dropping Maddox to South Korea. Now reports have surfaced that the Tomb Raider movie actress and her son have finally touched Seoul.

Several footages of Maddox and Angelina Jolie have surfaced on social media platforms showcasing the age-old tradition of a parent dropping off their child to the school/college. An Instagram user has posted a video of Angelina chatting with a group of people.

When someone asked her how long she is planning to stay in the country, the Maleficent movie actress stated that she will be leaving the same day. She later added that she is trying not to cry on this emotional stage of her life.

While talking about Maddox's decision to join a college in South Korea, sources close to Angelina Jolie revealed in past that Maddox got accepted to other universities but he chose Yonsei as "he has been studying the Korean language. He has lessons multiple times a week to prepare." In addition to that, the insider revealed that Angelina is "very proud. She will miss seeing him as much, but he's ready."

Several fans were quick to notice that Brad Pitt was nowhere to be seen during this phase of Maddox's life. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood movie star is busy with different projects.

Back in September 2016, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie announced that they have decided to end their decade long relationship. The process to finalize the divorce is still going on as the couple took a long time to discuss the custody of their six children. According to earlier reports, Angelina and Brad have come on some custody deal but as per the recent update, Brad was reportedly not present due to some undisclosed reasons.