Angelina Jolie is being considered as one of the strongest Hollywood actresses of our time. The acclaimed movie star has faced several adversities in her life and came out of it stronger than ever. The actress recently talked about how women are persecuted in the real world and the way out of such a situation. In addition to this, Angelina Jolie is over the moon as her eldest son is going to his dream college.

As per the reports, Angelina and Brad's eldest son Maddox will start classes at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea. According to an insider, the actress is very proud of her 18-year-old son, who will be learning biochemistry at the school. Angelina will be dropping her son to South Korea later this month but it not yet revealed whether or not Brad Pitt will accompany them.

If Brad Pitt goes to South Korea along with Angelina Jolie to drop off their son, then it would be the first time after their separation when we get to see them together.

Angelina Jolie has been a voice of downtrodden. Her humanitarian work shows that she has dedicated her energy and resources in making this world a better place for the generations to come. She recently wrote an essay for Elle in which she talked about the problems faced by women.

In coming October, Angelina Jolie will star as Maleficent in the sequel of 2014 Maleficent movie. In the first part, her character was physically assaulted by a man. The film took us to some dark places and presented a character which we had never seen before. For this, Jolie wrote in her essay that wicked women are just women who are tired of abuse and injustice.

Jolie, who parted ways with Brad Pitt in September 2016, added in her long essay that, "Women who refuse to follow rules and codes they don't believe are best for themselves or their families. Women who won't give up on their voice and rights, even at the risk of death or imprisonment or rejection by their families and communities."

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is directed by Joachim Rønning and will start five years after the events of Maleficent and will show how the relationship between Maleficent and Queen Aurora has become more complex and how new alliances have been formed. They all have to come together to protect the moors and all the magical creatures to fight the new adversaries.