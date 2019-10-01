The real story behind Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which is being acclaimed to be one of the best works of Quentin Tarantino, is not known to many.

In the movie, DiCaprio features as Rick Dalton and Pitt as Cliff Booth, both of whom are struggling actors/stuntman, doing their best to make a way into the 1960s of Hollywood. Margot Robbie plays the role of actress Sharon Tate. The movie explores several facets of the film industry in the golden age of Hollywood.

The Tarantino movie depicts the effect Charles Manson and his Family had on the industry.

In the final moments of the movie, we see how the members of Charles Manson family go out on a murder spree and kill Dalton after Susan Atkins (also known as Sadie — one of the main members of Manson Family) reasons Hollywood taught them to murder.

They break into Dalton's house and see Booth, who recognizes them from an earlier scene. From thereon, we see how Booth kills Katie (another member of the Manson Family) and is later hospitalized.

Well, this is where writer-director Quentin Tarantino changed from the real-life incident.

Unlike the movie, Manson's Family members believed that Charles Manson was a manifestation of Jesus Christ and that his prophecies about the apocalyptic race war are true.

Manson Family terrorized the entire United States in August 1969 after they murdered Sharon Tate and several of her friends from Hollywood. At the time of the horrifying murders, Sharon Tate was eight-and-a-half months pregnant. She was in her house with her former lover Jay Sebring, Wojciech Frykowski, and Abigail Folger.

In addition to this, Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood features several fictional characters. As per the reports, Rick Dalton is reportedly inspired by Steve McQueen. Dalton's relationship with his stuntman friend, Cliff Booth, is based on Burt Reynolds' relationship with his longtime stunt double Hal Needham.